Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 951.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

Teleflex stock opened at $375.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,994. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

