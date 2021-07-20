Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $410.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $485.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.50.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $375.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.89. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. Insiders sold 18,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

