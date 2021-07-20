TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

TSE:T traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$27.79. 1,173,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$37.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.43.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

