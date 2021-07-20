TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.43.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

