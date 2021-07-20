Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 28,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,128. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

