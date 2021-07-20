Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 52.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 11,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 69,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $747,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,858,667 shares of company stock worth $22,470,484. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

