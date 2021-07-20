Terracoin Market Cap Reaches $559,945.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $559,945.00 and $255.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,807.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.57 or 0.01340512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.16 or 0.00382999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00078814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.