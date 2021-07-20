Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.89

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.89 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 3985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

