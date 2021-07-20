Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 979,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $81.05 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

