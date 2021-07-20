TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TFSL opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,128.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

