The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Buys £1,538,962.88 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 33,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, with a total value of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85).

Shares of LON BKG traded up GBX 143 ($1.87) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,742 ($61.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £137.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

