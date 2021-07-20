The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. 187,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

