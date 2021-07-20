The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. 187,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.