The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of The Blackstone Group worth $132,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.