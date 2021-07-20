The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.