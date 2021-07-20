The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,725 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKE stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

