The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

