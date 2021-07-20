The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

