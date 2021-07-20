The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.30. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

