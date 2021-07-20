The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

