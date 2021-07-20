The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 893,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

IPG stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,090,399.66. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

