The Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,964 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical volume of 588 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

IPG stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

