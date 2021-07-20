The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $269.99 million and approximately $181.66 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.90 or 0.01304774 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

