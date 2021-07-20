The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $282.93 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $202.17 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

