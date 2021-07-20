The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,020 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Timken were worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 45,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 306,256 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.