The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $8.94 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00030178 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $935.08 million and $1.12 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00024784 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,602,190 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.