The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

The Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.