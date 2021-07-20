Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79,892 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $229,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $519.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

