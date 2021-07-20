TheStreet Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PC Connection by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.