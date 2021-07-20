TheStreet Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PC Connection by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

