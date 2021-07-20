THETA (THETA) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. THETA has a total market cap of $3.62 billion and $273.25 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.