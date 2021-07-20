Thisoption Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $848,320.09 and approximately $472,764.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00140782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.99 or 0.99987515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

