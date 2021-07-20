Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 256 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masimo were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $262.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.36. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.