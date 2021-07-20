Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Redfin by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 268,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,683 shares of company stock worth $11,739,424. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

