Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.20% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.