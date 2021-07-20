Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.74 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitae were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $21,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NVTA opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,753 shares of company stock worth $4,223,167. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

