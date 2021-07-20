Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.81 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

