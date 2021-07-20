Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,319,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,216,684 shares of company stock worth $258,719,850 over the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

