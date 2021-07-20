Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 166,669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNP opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.06.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNP. HSBC raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

