thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

