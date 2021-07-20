Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.0 days.

Tokuyama stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

