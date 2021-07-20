TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Sells 4,068,299 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,068,299 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Intel stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

