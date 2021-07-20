TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $43,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.07. 14,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,335. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.29.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

