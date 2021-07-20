Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.91. 27,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,087. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

