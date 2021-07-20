Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

