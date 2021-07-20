Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,556% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $13.74 on Tuesday, hitting $188.68. 14,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.