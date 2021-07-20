Traders Purchase High Volume of Endo International Call Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 277% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,419 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 966,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,055. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.