Traders Purchase High Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Call Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,594% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

GLPI traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

