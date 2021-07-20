Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TT traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.63. 56,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.13. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.76 and a 12 month high of $193.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,720 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

