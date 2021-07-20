True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.9 days.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

