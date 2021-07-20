True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.93.

TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.36 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$650.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

